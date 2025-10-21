Weather balloon may have cracked plane windshield, diverting United flight to Salt Lake

The Salt Lake Tribune reports social media was abuzz with speculation this week about what caused the crack as the plane flew over Moab Oct. 16.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on X it is investigating the windshield damage and “gathering radar, weather, flight recorder data,” from the aircraft.

While social media users speculated on the cause, neither the airline nor NTSB indicated “space debris” could be the culprit.

On Monday, WindBorne Systems, a California-based weather technology company, released a statement saying one of its weather balloons likely hit the plane.

The company said it has already rolled out changes to minimize time spent between 30,000 feet and 40,000 feet, where most aircrafts fly.

WindBorne is working with the NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration in the investigation.