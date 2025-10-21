© 2025 KPCW

Weather balloon may have cracked plane windshield, diverting United flight to Salt Lake

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 21, 2025 at 4:13 PM MDT
The United Airlines logo can be seen on a rope line at O'Hare International Airport, May 17, 2011.
Brian Kersey
/
AP
The United Airlines logo can be seen on a rope line at O'Hare International Airport, May 17, 2011.

A United Airlines flight from Denver to Los Angeles was diverted to Salt Lake City after the plane’s windshield cracked, and a weather balloon could be the culprit.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports social media was abuzz with speculation this week about what caused the crack as the plane flew over Moab Oct. 16.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on X it is investigating the windshield damage and “gathering radar, weather, flight recorder data,” from the aircraft.

While social media users speculated on the cause, neither the airline nor NTSB indicated “space debris” could be the culprit.

On Monday, WindBorne Systems, a California-based weather technology company, released a statement saying one of its weather balloons likely hit the plane.

The company said it has already rolled out changes to minimize time spent between 30,000 feet and 40,000 feet, where most aircrafts fly.

WindBorne is working with the NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration in the investigation.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver