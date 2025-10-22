Utah sees historic October water levels

State water officials say the early accumulation has boosted the outlook for the region’s water supply.

The rainfall comes at the beginning of the water year, a 12-month cycle used by hydrologists to track water resources.

The Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 schedule captures the entire water process, from fall and winter precipitation to subsequent spring runoff.

Officials are most interested in the soil moisture levels, which are 10% higher than normal. Hydrologists say higher moisture levels are better when it comes to preparing for spring runoff. Dry soil will act as a sponge and absorb much of the snowmelt before it can run off into reservoirs.

In Utah, about 95% of the water supply comes from the snowpack. Reservoir storage helps preserve the water for use in dry summer months and drought years.