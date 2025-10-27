LDS Church announces 55 new missions

Just as the late President Russell M. Nelson became known as the temple-building prophet, the newly installed President Dallin H. Oaks may one day be remembered as the leader who vastly expanded the reach of Latter-day Saint missionaries.

Less than a month into his leadership, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans Friday to open 55 new missions effective July 1, 2026. The list includes 16 in Africa, where growth has been accelerating faster than anywhere else in the world and 14 in the United States. In contrast, Asia, historically a tougher evangelizing climate for the church, will receive six, with five of them slated for the Philippines.

The news release cites the growing number of missionaries and congregations in certain parts of the world as reasons for the additions.

Currently, more than 84,000 full-time teaching, service and senior missionaries are enlisted in the cause, according to the church’s own figures, compared to 65,000 at the end of 2022. They serve in more than 150 countries and teach in more than 60 languages.

