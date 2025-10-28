Utah safety officials share Halloween pedestrian safety tips

DPS says pedestrian crashes rise in the fall, especially at dusk and dawn.

Safety officials ask trick-or-treaters to use crosswalks and not zig-zag across the street. They also ask parents to ensure children can see and be seen in their masks and costumes.

Zero Fatalities recommends adding reflective or lighted elements like glow sticks and flashlights.

DPS asks drivers to be patient Friday as kids take to the streets, and to always drive alert and sober. In the last five years, more than 50 Utahns have been hit by cars on or around Halloween.