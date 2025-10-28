© 2025 KPCW

Utah safety officials share Halloween pedestrian safety tips

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 28, 2025 at 4:13 PM MDT
FILE - Kids use a sidewalk in a neighborhood while trick or treating
Family Veldman
/
Adobe Stock
FILE - Kids use a sidewalk in a neighborhood while trick or treating

The Utah Department of Public Safety and Zero Fatalities are sharing simple ways families can make Halloween safer for trick-or-treaters.

DPS says pedestrian crashes rise in the fall, especially at dusk and dawn.

Safety officials ask trick-or-treaters to use crosswalks and not zig-zag across the street. They also ask parents to ensure children can see and be seen in their masks and costumes.

Zero Fatalities recommends adding reflective or lighted elements like glow sticks and flashlights.

DPS asks drivers to be patient Friday as kids take to the streets, and to always drive alert and sober. In the last five years, more than 50 Utahns have been hit by cars on or around Halloween.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver