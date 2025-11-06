© 2025 KPCW

SLC one of 40 U.S. airports affected by FAA cuts as government shutdown continues

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 6, 2025 at 3:51 PM MST
Travelers walk around the terminal on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City.
Marielle Scott
/
AP
Travelers walk around the terminal on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City.

The shutdown, which began Oct. 1, is now the longest in U.S. history.

The Salt Lake City International Airport is one of the 40 airports that will see flight cuts starting Friday amid the government shutdown.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday they plan to reduce air traffic by 10% across the nation as air traffic controllers continue to work without pay.

PBS reported the cuts could affect up to 1,800 flights and almost 270,000 passengers per day, citing aviation analytics firm Cirium.

The Salt Lake Tribune said Salt Lake’s airport spokesperson Nancy Volmer advises travelers to double-check flights for possible cancelations and delays.

Many airlines, including United and Delta, say they will offer refunds to travelers who opt not to fly, even if they have nonrefundable tickets.

So far, Salt Lake City hasn’t seen long security lines and wait times that many other airports have experienced. Volmer said that’s because the airport is in its “in-between season,” after fall break and before the winter holidays.
