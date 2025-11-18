Utah safety officials remind drivers to slow down for emergency vehicles

It’s part of a national effort to promote crash responder safety.

Like other states, Utah has a Move Over Law that requires drivers to slow down and switch lanes to increase the safety of those responding to traffic incidents. Drivers who don’t follow the law could receive a $160 fine.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said drivers must also move over for highway maintenance vehicles, incident management and tow trucks or when an officer is conducting a traffic stop.

In 2023, 45 crash responders were hit and killed in traffic-related incidents, with the highest number during the winter months.

In 2024, more than 500 first responder vehicles were struck and in four incidents a person was hit.

If an emergency vehicle approaches from behind, move to the right to allow the car to pass.