Utah safety officials remind drivers to slow down for emergency vehicles
Utah’s public safety agencies are reminding drivers to move over when they spot first responders and flashing lights on roadways.
It’s part of a national effort to promote crash responder safety.
Like other states, Utah has a Move Over Law that requires drivers to slow down and switch lanes to increase the safety of those responding to traffic incidents. Drivers who don’t follow the law could receive a $160 fine.
The Utah Department of Public Safety said drivers must also move over for highway maintenance vehicles, incident management and tow trucks or when an officer is conducting a traffic stop.
In 2023, 45 crash responders were hit and killed in traffic-related incidents, with the highest number during the winter months.
In 2024, more than 500 first responder vehicles were struck and in four incidents a person was hit.
If an emergency vehicle approaches from behind, move to the right to allow the car to pass.