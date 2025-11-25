SLC airport braces for 120K travelers over Thanksgiving holiday

The Salt Lake City International Airport’s busiest times are the fall and winter holidays during ski season. The airport’s communications director Nancy Volmer said it is expecting about 60,000 travelers in and out of Salt Lake Wednesday with the same number expected through after the holiday.

“And then the busiest day after Thanksgiving will be that Sunday,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Tuesday. “We'll expect about 30,000 passengers to go through screening on those days, and the same number of passengers to arrive.”

FULL INTERIVEW: Salt Lake City International Airport's Nancy Volmer Listen • 10:03

Volmer says passengers won’t need to worry about lingering travel impacts in the wake of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

“We did have some flights that were canceled, as you well know, during that federal government shutdown,” she said. “But once that was lifted, all the flights were reinstated. We have a full staff with TSA, so we really are not seeing any impacts from that federal shutdown.”

As people pack for their trips, Volmer encouraged travelers to check the latest luggage restrictions and requirements to avoid security issues.

“Look at what you're taking in your carry-on bag,” she said. “Look on the tsa.gov website to make sure you're not bringing anything that's not allowed because if there are any delays at the security checkpoint, that impacts all the passengers.”

She advised travelers to arrive two hours prior to boarding for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

Volmer also reminds everyone 18 and older they must now have a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification, like a passport, to get through security.