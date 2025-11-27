© 2025 KPCW

Wasatch County starts holiday season with tree lightings, Santa visits

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published November 27, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST
As in past years, Old Fashioned Christmas organizers expect a chilly night as the community gathers to meet Santa Claus, sing together and light the big tree in front of City Hall.
Heber City
Now after Thanksgiving, Wasatch County is ringing in the holiday season with tree lightings and Santa meet-and-greets.

Starting Friday, the Wasatch Mountain State Park Golf Course will host holiday light wagon rides. It’s a holiday tradition with horse-pulled rides to take in thousands of sparkling lights.

The journey ends at Santa’s cabin, where guests can warm up with hot chocolate by the fire.

Midway will start the season with its annual tree lighting ceremony Saturday, Nov. 29. Locals can enjoy candy and hot cocoa while watching the lighting and fireworks. Kids can also meet Santa and his reindeer.

Heber’s annual Old Fashioned Christmas is a week later on Dec. 5.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., it features music, new lights, free treats and kids can visit Santa and his reindeer.

A drone show starts at 6 p.m. before the tree lighting at 7 p.m.
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
