Wasatch County starts holiday season with tree lightings, Santa visits

Starting Friday, the Wasatch Mountain State Park Golf Course will host holiday light wagon rides . It’s a holiday tradition with horse-pulled rides to take in thousands of sparkling lights.

The journey ends at Santa’s cabin, where guests can warm up with hot chocolate by the fire.

Midway will start the season with its annual tree lighting ceremony Saturday, Nov. 29. Locals can enjoy candy and hot cocoa while watching the lighting and fireworks. Kids can also meet Santa and his reindeer.

Heber’s annual Old Fashioned Christmas is a week later on Dec. 5.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., it features music, new lights, free treats and kids can visit Santa and his reindeer.

A drone show starts at 6 p.m. before the tree lighting at 7 p.m.

