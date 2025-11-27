New Utah Supreme Court justice pledges to be ‘a voice of reason and respect’ in ‘a contentious time’

Following this week’s 19-6 vote, Gov. Spencer Cox’s nominee thanked state leaders and his family for entrusting him with the role.

“We live in a contentious time, but it’s my hope to be a voice of reason and respect. I deeply love this state, my lifelong home. I love the law and I love the court, and I will do my utmost to ensure a legacy of trust. I pledge my best efforts and gratefully accept this weighty responsibility,” Nielsen said in his brief remarks.

Nielsen, who described his judicial philosophy as “textualist” and “originalist” at the news conference announcing his nomination, was well received by Republicans who have been quick to accuse judges of “judicial activism” in rulings they disagree with.

Democrats, meanwhile, flagged his role in some of the state’s most heated political lawsuits, including over abortion and transgender student sports participation.

Sen. Stephanie Pitcher, D-Salt Lake City, a member of the Senate Judicial Committee, highlighted Republican lawmakers’ criticism of the judiciary and said she would prefer a candidate who could be a check on the Legislature and an unbiased arbiter.

While Pitcher praised Nielsen’s legal experience, she said his appointment “feels like we are injecting politics into the appointment process, and that is not our role.”

Sen. Brady Brammer, R-Pleasant Grove, pushed back on those criticisms, saying that in the years they have known each other since attending law school together at Brigham Young University and throughout Nielsen’s “stellar legal career,” there have been no claims that Nielsen has done anything improper or that he lacks experience.

This report was originally published at UtahNewsDispatch.com.

