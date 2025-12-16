Utah highway officials remind residents to find a ride sober ride home this holiday season

The Utah Department of Public Safety’s Highway Safety Office is asking Utahns to include a sober ride to their holiday plans.

In 2024, 136 people died in incidents involving an impaired driver. This year, 67 people in Utah have died in drug or alcohol-related car crashes.

The legal blood alcohol content limit in Utah is 0.05. State arrest data show almost 11,000 DUI arrests have been made this year with an average BAC of 0.14. That’s an average of 30 arrests per day.

To protect everyone this holiday season, DPS launched the “make it home for the holidays — plan a sober ride” campaign, which provides a $10 Lyft ride credit to all Utahns.

The credit can be accessed via a QR code at state liquor stores and participating bars.