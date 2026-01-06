Summit Land Conservancy posts best year ever

Summit Land Conservancy protected more than 6,500 acres of open space in 2025 through seven new conservation easements. CEO Cheryl Fox says the outcome reflects the work launched in 2023 with the organization’s “For our Future Campaign,” which was designed to save more land – and save it faster.

“This was in response to requests we were getting from communities all across northern Utah to help save in some cases, their rural communities, their rural landscapes,” Fox said during the KPCW “Local News Hour” Tuesday. “In other parts of the Wasatch Back, people were asking us to help save recreational access. And so, we looked at ourselves and said, ‘Well, you know, there are things we can do to help in these situations and let's go forth and see if we can raise a little more money and do a little bit more.”

With the latest additions, Summit Land Conservancy has now helped protect more than 25,000 acres since it was founded in 2002. That total includes well-known properties such as the McPolin Farm, Round Valley and Treasure Hill.

While elected officials ultimately decide which parcels of open space to protect, Fox says it’s the voters who make conservation possible by approving tax increases to fund the work.

Looking ahead to 2026, Fox says the conservancy aims to set yet another record.

“We used to say we had things in the pipeline, but then I thought, maybe that wasn't the best analogy for a conservation organization. So, now we say we have things in our greenhouse that are sprouting and growing, and we have over 10,000 acres of projects that could close in 2026 if we're able to continue to have staff available to get the work done and to move these projects forward.”

Fox is optimistic that federal funding for land conservation will continue, though competition for those dollars could increase. She notes that congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have historically supported the protection of farming and ranch land.

