© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Basin Rec looking for seasonal staff to help with programs and summer camps

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 20, 2022 at 3:01 PM MDT
Kids in red shirts and blue shirts run around a field
Park City Municipal Corporation
/

Registration for this summer’s camps and recreation programs through Basin Recreation opened early this (Wednesday) morning, with several of them filling up quickly. In the meantime, the district needs to fill more than 100 seasonal jobs to meet demand.

Waitlists exist for many of the youth day camps that are being planned for this summer. Snyderville Basin Recreation District Director Dana Jones says that if they could open more sessions, they would...

“One of the problems is staffing,” she said. “We need to have enough staff to be able to put on the programs and last year we even had to pull our full time staff in to help with that. So, we would love to put on more programs. But the other part is facilities. We really need to have a dedicated camp facility. I mean, right now, the kids, they arrive at Trailside they have to get in vans to go to Ecker to swim at the pool and so if we could come up with and maybe Silver Creek is the place for this, if we can come up with the right kind of facility, I really do think we can expand our programs.”

The district she says is looking to hire many seasonal workers to help with both the camps and outdoor park and recreation facilities.

“We are madly hiring things like camp counselors and lifeguards and swim instructors and mountain bike instructors,” she said. “We actually swell our staff to up to 175 staff members in the summertime if we can find everyone. So, our staff levels, double, triple, quadruple in the summertime, when we have all these programs.”

New this year is a partnership with Deer Valley Resort to help with the housing needs of Basic Rec’s seasonal staff.

“We've been able to talk with Deer Valley and work with them to get some seasonal housing,” Jones said. “We're going to be using some of their housing at Prospector. So, if we do have folks that want to come, you know, college kids from back east that just want to come and spend the summer in Park City, we will have an ability to put them in dormitory style housing, and when they work for us.”

The district she adds is underway with a strategic planning process, which will include the buildout of the 100 acres it has in the Silver Creek Village area...She doesn’t expect to have a plan for another year but does expect to see indoor spaces as well as more outdoor facilities.

“If you ask me, I would love to see some type of a multigenerational facility, you know, everything from indoor space, classrooms, an ability to provide meals if we need to, camp space,” she said. “So, I would like to see indoor space, but mine is only one voice and we want to hear everybody's voice.”

Learn more about the district’s summer programs and seasonal jobs online at basinrecreation.org

Tags

Summit County Snyderville Basin Recreation DistrictDana Jones
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher