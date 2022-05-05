Fire prevention gathering set for Saturday at Pinebrook Park

The goal of Saturday’s event is to help neighborhood residents prepare for the upcoming fire season and foster resilience and education.

The event will feature information tables and presentations on defensible space, emergency notification systems, evacuation planning and lessons learned from last summer’s Parleys Canyon fire.

Besides that, anyone who attends will find a food truck, a fire truck and a scavenger hunt to participate in.

While organized and focused on Pinebrook, the event is open to the entire community.

Planned speakers include Kathryn McMullin from Summit County Emergency Management, Brad Washa, a retired Utah Bureau of Land Management State Fuels Specialist, and Sara Jo Dickens, owner and principal ecologist at Ecology Bridge.

Several event sponsors will also provide raffle prizes.

Pinebrook was one of the areas that evacuated for three days last August, when a malfunctioning car on I-80 sparked a fire that burned 500 acres and swept toward heavily populated residential areas in Summit Park and Timberline before being extinguished.

Fire officials say that years of drought in Utah has increased risk of wildfire and potential threats to homes, and not just in summer.

Pinebrook contains 1,500 homes. Organizers aren’t expecting that many attendees, but did say they’ll have plenty of room since it’s an outdoor event.

The park is at the corner of Pinebrook Boulevard and Pinebrook Road.