Summit County Sheriff names new 3rd in command

When Sheriff Justin Martinez asked then-Lt. Andrew Wright to step into his office and close the door, Wright said he was a bit unnerved.

Wright is the Sheriff’s public voice, communicating frequently with news outlets and on social media. He wondered if it was one of those comments that was going to get him in trouble. Instead, he was being promoted — from lieutenant to captain.

“Well, I certainly was surprised, because ever since Sheriff Martinez has been the Sheriff, he hasn't had a captain rank in his administration. And so when he pulled me in and had the conversation with me and told me that his desire was to promote me, of course, I was very shocked, super excited,” Wright said. “It tells me that he likes at least something that I'm doing.”

Martinez said Wright is now the third in command in the Sheriff’s Office, behind the Sheriff himself and Chief Deputy Frank Smith. Wright’s duties will include serving as a liaison to Summit County concentrating on human resource issues.

Martinez said about 1/3 of the county’s employees work for the Sheriff’s Office, and Wright has a degree in human resources and has worked to streamline the office’s hiring practices.

That, plus Wright’s 16 years with the Sheriff’s Office and knowledge of almost every aspect of its work, made him the right man for the job.

“Andrew’s been here for so long, he has worked in so many different divisions. He's extremely familiar with the Sheriff's Office. I think he's worked in every division throughout his career,” Martinez said. “And because of that diversification, (it) makes him a very strong candidate — the strongest candidate — for this position.”

Wright said he’s been trying to hire people in the Sheriff’s Office who share the Sheriff’s law enforcement philosophy.

“We feel like we are unique in the way that we police,” Wright said. “We police with compassion, with that service attitude and that community-centric approach. Meaning that we — the community is at the heart of what we do. And we need to serve with that integrity, that compassion.”

Wright’s first day as captain was Saturday. He said he was excited and humbled by the promotion.