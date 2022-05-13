Rail Trail cleanup party is Saturday

Earth Day comes late in Summit County.

When Mother Nature didn’t cooperate with the county’s plan to hold a Rail Trail cleanup party in April, festivities were postponed to this weekend.

The county is holding what it’s calling “Trails, Trash and Tunes” from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Wanship trailhead of the Rail Trail, 1975 Hoytsville Road. The flier announcing the event says it’s a way to welcome springtime, give back to the Earth and play on the trail.

Plans call for activities for all ages. There’s a kids corner with an Earth- and trails-themed story time with librarians from the Coalville Library and horses from neighboring Blue Sky Ranch.

For adults, there’s an opportunity drawing and a beer garden with offerings from Offset Bier and Park City Brewery. The cost of entry into the drawing is a full bag of trash that’s been collected along the Rail Trail or in local neighborhoods. The flier says a photo of a bag of trash from a cleanup effort is acceptable, as well.

There will be a band selected by Mountain Town Music playing from 1:30 - 4 p.m., also sponsored by Blue Sky.

The trailhead is about a 45 minute bike ride from where the Rail Trail crosses S.R. 248 at the blinking light crosswalk just east of U.S. 40. The journey from there is 11.5 miles, according to Google, and is mostly flat, losing about 750 feet of elevation on the way there. From Park City High School, it’s about 14 miles, or an hour by bike.

The flier asks people to avoid driving if possible, though there is limited parking available at the trailhead.

For more information, or to register, visit summitcounty.org or the county’s Facebook page.