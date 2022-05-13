© 2022 KPCW

Rail Trail cleanup party is Saturday

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published May 13, 2022 at 11:25 AM MDT
Pat Putt Rail Trail photo.jpg
Courtesy of Summit County
/
The Wanship trailhead is about an hour bike ride on the Rail Trail from Park City High School. There'll be music, a kids corner and a beer garden there on Saturday afternoon during a Trails, Trash and Tunes cleanup party.

Summit County is holding a Rail Trail cleanup on Saturday afternoon in Wanship. There’ll be music, kids games and horses. And beer.

Earth Day comes late in Summit County.

When Mother Nature didn’t cooperate with the county’s plan to hold a Rail Trail cleanup party in April, festivities were postponed to this weekend.

The county is holding what it’s calling “Trails, Trash and Tunes” from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Wanship trailhead of the Rail Trail, 1975 Hoytsville Road. The flier announcing the event says it’s a way to welcome springtime, give back to the Earth and play on the trail.

Plans call for activities for all ages. There’s a kids corner with an Earth- and trails-themed story time with librarians from the Coalville Library and horses from neighboring Blue Sky Ranch.

For adults, there’s an opportunity drawing and a beer garden with offerings from Offset Bier and Park City Brewery. The cost of entry into the drawing is a full bag of trash that’s been collected along the Rail Trail or in local neighborhoods. The flier says a photo of a bag of trash from a cleanup effort is acceptable, as well.

There will be a band selected by Mountain Town Music playing from 1:30 - 4 p.m., also sponsored by Blue Sky.

The trailhead is about a 45 minute bike ride from where the Rail Trail crosses S.R. 248 at the blinking light crosswalk just east of U.S. 40. The journey from there is 11.5 miles, according to Google, and is mostly flat, losing about 750 feet of elevation on the way there. From Park City High School, it’s about 14 miles, or an hour by bike.

The flier asks people to avoid driving if possible, though there is limited parking available at the trailhead.

For more information, or to register, visit summitcounty.org or the county’s Facebook page.

Summit County
Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
See stories by Alexander Cramer