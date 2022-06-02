Classes, dinners and bees abuzz at Summit Community Gardens

Summit Community Gardens Executive Director Sloane Johnson says hosting the sale at the nursery June 10th through the 12th will allow them to offer more of a selection of native plants.

“We'll be educating and helping people pick out good waterwise, native plants, and so 10% of the sales of any native plants that weekend will go to the community gardens.”

For those looking to save water on their outdoor garden, native plants are the way to go. Many native plants are drought-tolerant and hardy under a variety of conditions.

Other upcoming events include an Ecology and Mindfulness class in the garden on June 7th.

“This is a really cool class,” Johnson said. “It's taught by local Patrick Schirf. And his goal in this class is just to connect you with nature and the world around you. He's an ecologist and he works on the predator prey relationship from the bugs to the larger animals. I really love this class. He will walk you around the garden in that area and just help you notice all the details of predator prey relationships and the ecology of that area.”

Summit Community Gardens had its official opening last month and even though the annual frost-free date doesn’t happen until later this month, plot owners are making their way back to the gardens to plant cold weather seeds.

Johnson started a beehive last year and says it’s doing so well, she needed to divide it.

“There were there were so many bees,” Johnson said. “What happens is they when the hive gets so big, a lot of times they split and swarm. So, to prevent that, I split the hive. So, I took the Queen put her in another box with some brood and eggs so that she can create a whole new colony of bees. And then I'm hoping the other hive that I left without a queen will make a new queen. So, I'll know next month if that all worked.”

She added that there are also classes on composting and some upcoming dinners in the gardens. Check the website summitcommunitygardens.org for tickets and class registration.