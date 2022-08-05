Coalville to host demolition derby, cowboys, carnival at Summit County Fair

As the fair progresses, its schedule will only get busier with competitions, the carnival and youth programs, on top of the main-ticket events.

Fairgrounds events at Coalville City Park begin Saturday evening, with food and drink vendors open at 5 p.m., two hours before the demolition derby at 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, spectator events return with horse and rabbit shows in the large, small and livestock arenas.

Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m., young lamb and calf riders will compete in the Little Buckaroo Rodeo in the big arena.

The carnival opens Wednesday at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, people can enter at 11 a.m., and it closes at 11 p.m.

The arrival of the weekend brings the big-ticket events, and more booths and entertainers throughout the days to boot.

Friday and Saturday, cowboys with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association will take the spotlight, a week after riding in the Wasatch County Fair. Their events include bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, roping and steer wrestling.

Tickets are available on the Summit County Fair website.

The fair parade kicks off the final day of the fair Saturday morning at 11 a.m. That’ll stretch from the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Building to Chalk Creek Road.

Also on Friday and Saturday, local youth projects in dozens of agriculture, animal science, arts and civic engagements categories will be on display. They’re part of the Utah State 4H Entrepreneurs contest.

The Junior Livestock Auction also happens Saturday morning.

Throughout both days, performances by BalletNext, youth music acts and bands will be on stage from noon until rodeo time.

For a full schedule of events, visit summitcountyfair.org. The fairgrounds are at 202 East Park Road.