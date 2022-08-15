Reckless driving on SR-248 leads to arrests, recovery of stolen property

On Friday afternoon Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a BMW swerving into oncoming traffic on SR-248 near Hideout that eventually led to a large amount of stolen property being recovered.

The driver evaded the police for a short distance into the Home Depot parking lot, where it hit another vehicle, before finally being stopped.

The driver, a 40-year-old Francis man, and the passenger, a 28-year-old West Valley woman, both had outstanding felony NCIC warrants. The two arrested were David Wilson and Sheena Brimhall.

A search warrant executed on the car yielded multiple stolen items, including driver licenses, checks, tools, mail, and laptops, including one owned by the Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District. A set of handcuffs and a belt knife belonging to a former law enforcement officer were also found.

A search warrant on the driver’s home in Francis revealed more than 100 pieces of stolen property. 48 possible victims were identified.

Summit County Sheriff’s Captain Andrew Wright said investigators will continue to look into the stolen items.

“A citizen calling in the reckless driving turned into a very large investigation, and our investigators are now piecing together all of the possible cases that they could be tied to both in our jurisdiction and other jurisdictions,” Wright said.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody and have been charged with multiple felonies.