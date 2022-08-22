9-year-old boy in critical condition after truck drowning at Smith and Morehouse Reservoir

A nine-year-old boy is in critical condition after a truck carrying him and his two siblings fell into the water at Smith and Morehouse Reservoir in the Uinta Mountains on Monday evening.

The incident occurred when the boy's family was loading kayaks into the truck at the boat launch ramp, according to Captain Andrew Wright with the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

One of the siblings, another nine-year-old boy, was able to swim to safety. The other sibling, a two-year-old girl, was rescued by a family member. The boy in critical condition was under water for more than 10 minutes, according to Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez.

A nearby kayaker saved the boy underwater after hearing calls for help, according to Wright. The truck was roughly 20 feet underwater.

The boy was flown to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City where he remains in critical condition.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said more information about the incident will be announced Tuesday.