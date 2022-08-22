© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

9-year-old boy in critical condition after truck drowning at Smith and Morehouse Reservoir

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published August 22, 2022 at 10:37 PM MDT
Smith and Morehouse Reservoir.jpeg
KPCW
/
Smith and Morehouse Reservoir in the Uinta Mountains in October 2021.

The boy was underwater for more than 10 minutes after the truck drowned.

A nine-year-old boy is in critical condition after a truck carrying him and his two siblings fell into the water at Smith and Morehouse Reservoir in the Uinta Mountains on Monday evening.

The incident occurred when the boy's family was loading kayaks into the truck at the boat launch ramp, according to Captain Andrew Wright with the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

One of the siblings, another nine-year-old boy, was able to swim to safety. The other sibling, a two-year-old girl, was rescued by a family member. The boy in critical condition was under water for more than 10 minutes, according to Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez.

A nearby kayaker saved the boy underwater after hearing calls for help, according to Wright. The truck was roughly 20 feet underwater.

The boy was flown to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City where he remains in critical condition.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said more information about the incident will be announced Tuesday.

Tags

Summit County Summit County Sheriff's Office
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta