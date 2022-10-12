Flu vaccines now available in Summit County

Starting this week, residents 65 and older can receive the “high dose” flu vaccine. The quad-valent vaccine provides stronger response for those at higher risk of negative outcomes from the flu.

Traditional flu vaccines will be available for those interested beginning on Friday.

Appointments are available at the Coalville, Kamas and Park City health department offices. Walk-ins are also accepted, but may experience a wait.

The flu, as well as COVID-19 vaccines, are free.