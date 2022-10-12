© 2022 KPCW

Summit County

Flu vaccines now available in Summit County

Published October 12, 2022 at 12:02 PM MDT
Despite the gorgeous fall weather, flu season has already arrived.

Cooler temperatures mean cold and flu season is here. The health department wants those most at risk to get vaccinated.

Starting this week, residents 65 and older can receive the “high dose” flu vaccine. The quad-valent vaccine provides stronger response for those at higher risk of negative outcomes from the flu.

Traditional flu vaccines will be available for those interested beginning on Friday.

Appointments are available at the Coalville, Kamas and Park City health department offices. Walk-ins are also accepted, but may experience a wait.

The flu, as well as COVID-19 vaccines, are free.

