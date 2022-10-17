Summit County voting equipment test Tuesday is open to public

Summit County’s clerk will do a public demonstration of voting equipment.

It starts at 10 a.m. in the Summit County Courthouse at 60 North Main Street in Coalville.

Election officials will test the ballot tabulating equipment that will be used in the 2022 general election.

While the county clerk is required to do this every election year, this year’s demonstration takes on particular importance due to claims made by Summit County Republican Party Chairwoman Karen Ballash. Ballash sent an email to party members in August casting doubt on the validity of local elections. Ballash told KPCW in particular she had concerns about the 2020 election results.

Lt. Governor of Utah, Republican Deidre Henderson, whose office is in charge of elections, says there is no evidence to support any claims of election fraud.