Summit County doesn’t vote like the rest of the state

According to preliminary results, independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin won 61% of the vote in Summit County, which is far better than he fared elsewhere in Utah. His opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee, was given a third term in Washington after winning 55% of the total vote.

The only other counties where McMullin won were in Salt Lake and Grand, the home of Moab.

Incumbent 1st Congressional District Rep. Blake Moore won 45% of the vote in Summit, while his Democratic challenger, Rick Jones, won 55%. Jones only garnered 32% of the total vote.

Democratic Summit County Councilmember Glenn Wright, who was challenging incumbent 3rd Congressional District Rep. John Curtis, received 50% of the votes in Summit. Wright only won 28% of votes across the entire district.

“Especially in the new districts that are a little less favorable to Democrats, I think that they all did wonderfully," Summit County Democratic Party Chair Katy Owens said.

"Also very proud of Glenn Wright, coming from Summit County and his congressional run. I think Summit County is a little bit different from the rest of the state in the way that we vote, and we do tend to support Democrats.”

Incumbent state senator Ron Winterton handily won reelection. His district includes parts of Daggett, Duchesne, Summit, Uintah, and Wasatch counties. His opponent, Democrat Jill Fellow, only won in Summit County, with 60% of votes.

State House Rep. Kera Birkeland won 58% of the votes in her district, which includes segments of Morgan, Rich, and Summit counties. Her challenger, Democrat Kris Campbell won 53% of Summit County votes.

Incumbent state Rep. Mike Kohler, who represents parts of Summit and Wasatch, will return to the statehouse. While he won handily in Wasatch, his Democratic challenger Meaghan Miller won by 69% of votes in Summit.

Incumbent Democratic state school board member Carol Lear cruised to reelection, winning nearly 70% of the vote in a district that includes parts of Summit and Salt Lake counties.