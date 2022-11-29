No injuries but RV destroyed in Monday evening fire
A recreation vehicle was destroyed, and another nearby parked passenger car was damaged when a fire broke out in the RV Monday night.
No one was injured but the RV is a total loss. According to the Park City Fire District, three engines and several other emergency vehicles responded to the call at Old Ranch Road at about 7:30 Monday evening. When crews arrived on scene, an RV was fully engulfed in flames. A nearby passenger car received some damage from the fire. No structures were threatened or involved and the fire was knocked down quickly. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.