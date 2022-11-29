© 2022 KPCW

Summit County

No injuries but RV destroyed in Monday evening fire

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 29, 2022 at 2:15 PM MST
A recreation vehicle was destroyed, and another nearby parked passenger car was damaged when a fire broke out in the RV Monday night.

No one was injured but the RV is a total loss. According to the Park City Fire District, three engines and several other emergency vehicles responded to the call at Old Ranch Road at about 7:30 Monday evening. When crews arrived on scene, an RV was fully engulfed in flames. A nearby passenger car received some damage from the fire. No structures were threatened or involved and the fire was knocked down quickly. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone's minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
