Snowstorms wreak havoc on trash collection services

Summit County is pretty trashy – at least for now.

A Summit Park resident tells KPCW his garbage hasn’t been picked up in three weeks...A Woodside Ave. resident in Old Town said Friday morning that his street’s garbage cans have two weeks of snow on top of them since they haven’t been emptied in that time.

Others reported that rodents and other animals are everywhere now thanks to the buffet available up and down the streets.

More snow this week creating slick conditions and a jack-knifed semi-truck on Friday morning caused even further delays.

A message from Republic Services, Summit County’s trash hauler, said garbage cans on Empire, Woodside and Norfolk may be emptied later today. Garbage trucks will return on Saturday to finish the job.

The company has asked for patience from residents.

Silver Creek routes will be delayed until Saturday, but Republic noted that continued snow may cause further delays.

Reasons for the delays are primarily weather-related but also include staffing problems.

Residential recycling drivers coming up out of Salt Lake were delayed Friday morning due to traffic on I-80.

Recycle routes scheduled to run Friday include: Highland Estates, Prospector Square, Three Kings, Thaynes Canyon, Aspen Springs, Wanship and Coalville. For those who don’t get serviced, the recycling pick-up trucks will be back Saturday to pick up what doesn’t get done today.

Recycling for Francis, Woodland, Promontory and Silver Creek Village are scheduled for Saturday. However inclement weather may push these routes until Monday.

Echo, Henefer and Hoytsville recycling is also scheduled for Saturday. It’s an off week for Kamas, Marion, Oakley and Peoa. These areas will be addressed next week as scheduled.

Republic Services says it will provide more updates Friday evening. Find those updates by clicking on the link in the web version of this story.