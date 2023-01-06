© 2023 KPCW

Snowstorms wreak havoc on trash collection services

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 6, 2023 at 2:44 PM MST
1-6-23 Summit Park garbage.jpg
1 of 2  — 1-6-23 Summit Park garbage.jpg
full trash cans in the winter.jpg
2 of 2  — full trash cans in the winter.jpg

All the new snow has been a welcome sight for snow riders – but has created challenging circumstances for weekly garbage pickup.

Summit County is pretty trashy – at least for now.

A Summit Park resident tells KPCW his garbage hasn’t been picked up in three weeks...A Woodside Ave. resident in Old Town said Friday morning that his street’s garbage cans have two weeks of snow on top of them since they haven’t been emptied in that time.

Others reported that rodents and other animals are everywhere now thanks to the buffet available up and down the streets.

More snow this week creating slick conditions and a jack-knifed semi-truck on Friday morning caused even further delays.

A message from Republic Services, Summit County’s trash hauler, said garbage cans on Empire, Woodside and Norfolk may be emptied later today. Garbage trucks will return on Saturday to finish the job.

The company has asked for patience from residents.

Silver Creek routes will be delayed until Saturday, but Republic noted that continued snow may cause further delays.

Reasons for the delays are primarily weather-related but also include staffing problems.

Residential recycling drivers coming up out of Salt Lake were delayed Friday morning due to traffic on I-80.

Recycle routes scheduled to run Friday include: Highland Estates, Prospector Square, Three Kings, Thaynes Canyon, Aspen Springs, Wanship and Coalville. For those who don’t get serviced, the recycling pick-up trucks will be back Saturday to pick up what doesn’t get done today.

Recycling for Francis, Woodland, Promontory and Silver Creek Village are scheduled for Saturday. However inclement weather may push these routes until Monday.

Echo, Henefer and Hoytsville recycling is also scheduled for Saturday. It’s an off week for Kamas, Marion, Oakley and Peoa. These areas will be addressed next week as scheduled.

Republic Services says it will provide more updates Friday evening. Find those updates by clicking on the link in the web version of this story.

Summit County
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher