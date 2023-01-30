Potholes cause headaches for drivers around Summit County

Hitting potholes can cause significant damage to vehicles and if cars are traveling fast enough can cause accidents by startling drivers or blowing out tires.

Potholes are nothing new in the Kimball Junction area. Whether in roundabout entrances or between Smith’s and the post office, they’re abundant, ranging in size from a backpack to half a car length.

The Cabriolet lot at the base of the Canyons Village is full of potholes too.

Park City Mountain (435) 649-8111 oversees resort parking lots year-round and said fixing holes during storms is not possible.

“We've had over 300 inches of snowfall here at Park City Mountain but the downside is we have had very limited weather windows in which to address those potholes that have formed because of that winter weather," Sara Huey said, senior manager of communications at Park City Mountain. "We have been working to fill the potholes in the Cabriolet lot starting with the largest and that work is ongoing as conditions allow.”

John Angell is Summit County Public Works director. He said his office receives frequent calls regarding potholes in the Kimball Junction parking lots. He said those lots are privately owned and maintained.

If a pothole is on the street or a frontage road like Highland Drive, which runs parallel to I-80, that’s a Summit County issue and a phone call to Public Works (435) 336-3970 is in order.

But if the pothole is in a parking lot like those near TJ Maxx and the post office in Kimball Junction, it’s a different phone call to a company called Atlas Real Estate (208) 265-6009 which bought the property late last year.