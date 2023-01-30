© 2023 KPCW

Potholes cause headaches for drivers around Summit County

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published January 30, 2023 at 6:53 PM MST
IMG_7254.JPG
1 of 4  — IMG_7254.JPG
Potholes around Park City.
IMG_7263.JPG
2 of 4  — IMG_7263.JPG
Potholes around Park City.
IMG_7248.JPG
3 of 4  — IMG_7248.JPG
Potholes around Park City.
IMG_7260.JPG
4 of 4  — IMG_7260.JPG
Potholes around Park City.

With winter’s heavy, almost endless freezing and thawing, several roads and parking lots have become a game of pothole chicken for drivers in town.

Hitting potholes can cause significant damage to vehicles and if cars are traveling fast enough can cause accidents by startling drivers or blowing out tires.

Potholes are nothing new in the Kimball Junction area. Whether in roundabout entrances or between Smith’s and the post office, they’re abundant, ranging in size from a backpack to half a car length.

The Cabriolet lot at the base of the Canyons Village is full of potholes too.

Park City Mountain (435) 649-8111 oversees resort parking lots year-round and said fixing holes during storms is not possible.

“We've had over 300 inches of snowfall here at Park City Mountain but the downside is we have had very limited weather windows in which to address those potholes that have formed because of that winter weather," Sara Huey said, senior manager of communications at Park City Mountain. "We have been working to fill the potholes in the Cabriolet lot starting with the largest and that work is ongoing as conditions allow.”

John Angell is Summit County Public Works director. He said his office receives frequent calls regarding potholes in the Kimball Junction parking lots. He said those lots are privately owned and maintained.

If a pothole is on the street or a frontage road like Highland Drive, which runs parallel to I-80, that’s a Summit County issue and a phone call to Public Works (435) 336-3970 is in order.

But if the pothole is in a parking lot like those near TJ Maxx and the post office in Kimball Junction, it’s a different phone call to a company called Atlas Real Estate (208) 265-6009 which bought the property late last year.

Summit County
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
