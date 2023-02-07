Two drug prevention webinars available to Summit County parents at no cost

Standing at 6’9”, Officer Jermaine Galloway may have an imposing presence, but his goal is to educate, not intimidate. After 18 years in law enforcement in Idaho, Galloway is sharing his knowledge and experience to teach communities about drug and alcohol prevention.

His program is called Tall Cop Says Stop.

To help spread his message of awareness, Summit County Behavioral Health is making two of Galloway’s webinars available to the public for free.

The first is called High in Plain Sight and will take place on Monday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m.

The session covers popular drugs and paraphernalia, over-the-counter drug misuse, new vape trends and more.

The second webinar is Monday, March 27, at 1 p.m. It’s geared towards school-based substance and concealment trends.

Both webinars are free with the code: PARKCITY23.

To register for the Feb 13 webinar, click here.

For the March 27 webinar, click here.