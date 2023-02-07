© 2023 KPCW

Two drug prevention webinars available to Summit County parents at no cost

KPCW | By Kimberly Flores
Published February 7, 2023 at 4:46 PM MST
Tall Cop training.jpg
Tall Cop Says Stop

The Summit County Health Department has partnered with "Tall Cop" Jermaine Galloway to educate the community on drug abuse prevention.

Standing at 6’9”, Officer Jermaine Galloway may have an imposing presence, but his goal is to educate, not intimidate. After 18 years in law enforcement in Idaho, Galloway is sharing his knowledge and experience to teach communities about drug and alcohol prevention.

His program is called Tall Cop Says Stop.

To help spread his message of awareness, Summit County Behavioral Health is making two of Galloway’s webinars available to the public for free.

The first is called High in Plain Sight and will take place on Monday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m.

The session covers popular drugs and paraphernalia, over-the-counter drug misuse, new vape trends and more.

The second webinar is Monday, March 27, at 1 p.m. It’s geared towards school-based substance and concealment trends.

Both webinars are free with the code: PARKCITY23.

To register for the Feb 13 webinar, click here.

For the March 27 webinar, click here.

Kimberly Flores
Kimberly Flores joins the news team as a part-time reporter, bringing her back to her journalist roots. For nearly 15 years, Flores was a television news anchor/reporter who won multiple awards for her breaking news and environmentally-focused investigative reports. A Park City resident, Flores is also the owner of fulFILLed, Park City's zero waste store that offers refillable and package-free products to those looking to reduce their plastic waste and lessen their environmental impact.
