Utah DWR: Please don't feed the deer

This winter it has been common to see deer congregating around bird feeders and bales of hay. They are hungry and looking for food anywhere they can find it.

According to the DWR, the big game population has below average body fat this winter due to deep snow completely covering the vegetation they typically eat.

To help the malnourished deer, the DWR has sent teams of biologists and conservationists to target them with specially-formulated pellets that meet their nutritional needs when natural forage is temporarily unavailable.

While the department appreciates residents wanting to help, wildlife officials strongly discourage people from feeding the deer.

The wrong food at the wrong time can kill the deer, according to the DWR.

Jim Christensen, DWR northern region wildlife manager, said DWR officers often find dead deer with stomachs full of hay.

“Deer will eat hay but if that is their only source of feed during the winter, they can have a very difficult time digesting it,” Christensen said.

Also, if people notice deer congregating around bird feeders, the DWR said those feeders should temporarily be removed.

The last time the DWR conducted emergency feeding was in 2017.