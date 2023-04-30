Bridge construction in Summit County could delay I-80 traffic

Crews will work on two bridges on I-80 in Summit County: one that goes over State Route 32 near Wanship, and another east of the I-84 exchange that goes over Echo Dam Road near Echo Reservoir.

The Utah Department of Transportation didn’t provide an exact schedule for the delays. It warns drivers to plan for intermittent lane closures and reduced speed limits Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The work began last week and will replace bearings and compression joints, patch potholes and resurface the roads with a coat of polymer intended to increase the lifespan of the bridges. UDOT predicted the work will end in early June.

The first phase of the upgrades on the bridge over Echo Dam Road lasted from October to November 2022.

In Wasatch County, a separate project to replace the deck of a bridge over Provo River at the entrance to the Heber Valley will also reduce traffic heading toward Heber to one lane in May and the months to follow.

More information, including alternate routes recommended for drivers hauling wide loads, is available on the project website.

