No criminal charges in Willow Creek sandbag snafu

About 10 sandbags were placed in Willow Creek on Old Ranch Road Sunday night. They diverted water into Willow Creek Park and caused Willow Creek Pond to overflow. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said they also caused some minor flooding in backyards of Willow Creek residents.

The sheriff's office said an investigation found the person who placed the sandbags did so without malicious intent. No criminal charges are being pursued and the investigation is now closed.

As a reminder, the sheriff’s office said sandbags cannot be placed into public waterways. They are to be used for personal property only. If there is water overflowing on public land, contact the local authorities.