🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Summit County

No criminal charges in Willow Creek sandbag snafu

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published May 2, 2023 at 12:44 PM MDT
Sandbags were illegally placed in Willow Creek in the middle of the night. Residents woke up to water spilling over Old Ranch Road and into Willow Creek Park Monday morning.
Andrea Buchanan
/
KPCW
Sandbags were illegally placed in Willow Creek in the middle of the night. Residents woke up to water spilling over Old Ranch Road and into Willow Creek Park Monday morning.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office now says no crime was committed after sandbags were placed in Willow Creek Sunday night, causing flooding in some areas.

About 10 sandbags were placed in Willow Creek on Old Ranch Road Sunday night. They diverted water into Willow Creek Park and caused Willow Creek Pond to overflow. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said they also caused some minor flooding in backyards of Willow Creek residents.

The sheriff's office said an investigation found the person who placed the sandbags did so without malicious intent. No criminal charges are being pursued and the investigation is now closed.

As a reminder, the sheriff’s office said sandbags cannot be placed into public waterways. They are to be used for personal property only. If there is water overflowing on public land, contact the local authorities.

Andrea Buchanan
KPCW Reporter
