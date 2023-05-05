Snow remover dies after falling through cornice

Figueora was removing snow from a Colony home’s roof April 10 when the accident happened.

He and a coworker had finished one section of the roof and were moving on to another when he stepped on an area he thought was solid but was actually a snow cornice.

Neither man was wearing a harness at the time of the accident.

His coworker and EMS attempted life-saving measures before Figueora was airlifted to the University of Utah Medical Center, but he died there from his injuries.

Figueora’s daughter Haley Hernandez has set up a fundraiser for her mom and siblings online that is still accepting donations.

Hernandez wrote her father always wore a smile on his face and that his family was everything to him. Figueora is survived by his four daughters, four sons and wife.