Summit County

Snow remover dies after falling through cornice

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published May 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM MDT
Snow on roof with winter gutterand icicles
Andrii Zhezhera/aquatarkus - stock.adobe.com
/
100837918
Snow cornices like this one form after heavy snowfall.

A 49-year-old father of eight, Jose Figueroa died in April after falling from a roof in The Colony.

Figueora was removing snow from a Colony home’s roof April 10 when the accident happened.

He and a coworker had finished one section of the roof and were moving on to another when he stepped on an area he thought was solid but was actually a snow cornice.

Neither man was wearing a harness at the time of the accident.

His coworker and EMS attempted life-saving measures before Figueora was airlifted to the University of Utah Medical Center, but he died there from his injuries.

Figueora’s daughter Haley Hernandez has set up a fundraiser for her mom and siblings online that is still accepting donations.

Hernandez wrote her father always wore a smile on his face and that his family was everything to him. Figueora is survived by his four daughters, four sons and wife.

Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
