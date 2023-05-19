© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Summit County

Trucker found dead at I-80 rest stop in Summit County

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published May 19, 2023 at 11:28 AM MDT
echo welcome center rest stop interstate 80.png
Google
/
Street View
The truck driver was found near the restroom at the Echo Welcome Center and rest stop, on the westbound side of Interstate 80.

The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a truck driver at an Interstate 80 rest stop. Early signs indicate a medical cause, not foul play.

A Utah Department of Transportation employee found the 68-year-old man outside the restroom along Interstate 80 Thursday.

He was at the Echo Welcome Center, located at a rest stop on the westbound side of the highway at mile marker 170.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said foul play is not suspected right now. He said initial indications point to a medical emergency. The cause of death has not been confirmed at this time.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas