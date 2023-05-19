Trucker found dead at I-80 rest stop in Summit County
The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a truck driver at an Interstate 80 rest stop. Early signs indicate a medical cause, not foul play.
A Utah Department of Transportation employee found the 68-year-old man outside the restroom along Interstate 80 Thursday.
He was at the Echo Welcome Center, located at a rest stop on the westbound side of the highway at mile marker 170.
UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said foul play is not suspected right now. He said initial indications point to a medical emergency. The cause of death has not been confirmed at this time.