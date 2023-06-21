Tickets are on sale now for Recycle Utah’s 100 Mile Meal

Recycle Utah’s annual farm-to-table fundraiser will have a new home this summer. After several years at a private ranch, the 100 Mile Meal will be at Park City Mountain’s Red Pine Lodge at Canyons Resort on Saturday, August 12.

The event is one of Recycle Utah’s biggest fundraisers of the year. Executive Director Carolyn Wawra called it a celebration of eating locally and sustainably.

“It really celebrates eating local [and] supporting our local farms,” said Wawra. “All the food we serve is sourced within 100 miles of the recycling center.”

Wawra said the Park City Mountain culinary team will create a unique five-course meal with the locally grown ingredients. Farming partners for the 2023 event include Oakley’s 3 Springs Land and Livestock and MadSnacks Produce, Tagge’s Fruit and Veggie Farms in Perry and Casperville Creations in Heber City. Even the beverages will meet the 100-mile threshold, with cocktails creatively crafted courtesy of Park City-based Alpine Distilling.

“It gets a little complicated,” Wawra said “You can't serve citrus, you know? Lemons and limes and oranges do not grow here, so we're doing more like a carrot-type cocktail or ginger or something like that.”

Tickets are no sale now and start at $250 per person. Wawra noted the price may go up as they get closer to August 12, so she encouraged people to get tickets as early as possible. The 100 Mile Meal is sponsored by Gallery Mar, EpicPromise, and Swire Coca-Cola.

For more information, visit: https://recycleutah.org/event/100-mile-meal/.