Trash pickup one day later for Summit County this week

There’s no trash or recycling pickup on Tuesday, July 4.

Republic Services will operate its Tuesday–Friday trash pickup a day later, Wednesday–Saturday.

Trash normally picked up Tuesday will be picked up Wednesday; trash normally picked up Wednesday will be picked up Thursday; and so on.

Darren Fair, Republic Services’ site manager for the Summit County/Park City Division, said the most common questions lately have been about July 4 service delays.

The company isn’t currently running scheduled bulk trash pickup, which is done by appointment, so there’s no delay there.

Monday, July 10, trash and recycling pickup returns to normal.