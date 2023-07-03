© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Trash pickup one day later for Summit County this week

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published July 3, 2023 at 4:29 PM MDT
Alexander Cramer
/
KPCW

Republic Services’ drivers have July 4 off, so the usual waste pickup schedule will shift back a day.

There’s no trash or recycling pickup on Tuesday, July 4.

Republic Services will operate its Tuesday–Friday trash pickup a day later, Wednesday–Saturday.

Trash normally picked up Tuesday will be picked up Wednesday; trash normally picked up Wednesday will be picked up Thursday; and so on.

Darren Fair, Republic Services’ site manager for the Summit County/Park City Division, said the most common questions lately have been about July 4 service delays.

The company isn’t currently running scheduled bulk trash pickup, which is done by appointment, so there’s no delay there.

Monday, July 10, trash and recycling pickup returns to normal.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas