Marketplace development near Silver Summit moving ahead

Developer Henry Sigg first proposed his Marketplace development five years ago. It’s located near the intersection of Silver Creek Drive and Old Highway 40. The application includes about 160 residential units and 150,000 square feet of retail, office and live/work space, which would include a 62,000-square-foot grocery store on about 20 acres.

A parking garage, amphitheater and stage area have also been proposed for the property.

But to meet the limitations of the community commercial zone, the county spent months on formulating a new zone, Neighborhood Mixed-Use or NMU, to allow for increased heights, a large supermarket and reduced parking requirements. That new zone was approved two years ago.

Meanwhile, Summit County is developing the 460 acres it owns in the area, including the new facilities for High Valley Transit, Mountain Regional Water and a new county services building. To ensure the best circulation for all the development, Community Development Director Pat Putt says a land swap was needed.

In its positive recommendation to the county council Tuesday, the Basin planning commission agreed.

“What the county and Mr. Sigg have been working on for a considerable amount of time is creating a road network through the area that would, one, make sense and potentially alleviate in the future, some circulation problems. Next up on the train would be the county council. With that nearing completion, I would anticipate the planning commission picking Mr. Sigg’s application back up.”

One of the key questions is whether the developer will move forward with a rezone of the property to the new neighborhood mixed-use zone or keep the underlying community commercial zone.