Oakley Diner to reopen years after overhaul

July 15 is opening day for the Oakley Diner, which has been under construction for months.

Local businessman Steve Smith purchased the diner shortly after it closed in 2021, and since then the diner has expanded.

The seating and kitchen space have at least doubled, overlooking the Kamas Valley to the south. There’s going to be a new basement level with a patio as well.

The old art deco dining car, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, is still there.

The Jerry O'Mahony Diner Company built dining car #1107 for the 1939 World’s Fair in New York City, which also debuted the first computer game, early televisions, the View-Master and Nylon fabric.

After the world’s fair, the dining car operated in Fall River, Mass., as McDermott's Diner.

In 1953, Tommy Bordodemos and his family brought it to Middletown, R.I., renaming it Tommy’s Deluxe Diner. It served Middletown until 2006, when it was bought by Utah businessman Keith Walker.

Walker towed the dining car from Rhode Island to Utah over three months in 2007. He renamed it the “Road” Island Diner, in part because it was intended to go on the triangular island in between state Route 32, Bench Road and Big Piney Ranch Road.

Instead, it opened in July 2008 on the corner of S.R. 32 and Weber Canyon Road. The following year, the National Park Service added it to the National Register of Historic Places .

Connor Thomas / KPCW The National Parks Service placed the O'Mahoney Dining Car #1107 on its National Register of Historic Places in 2009.

The Road Island Diner closed in July of 2021, but not for long.

It’s been renamed yet again, with new signage in the classic neon style. Oakley Diner now touts jukeboxes, burgers and milkshakes, and other roadside diner classics.

The diner held a soft opening during the Oakley Rodeo July 1 and 3, offering free music and pie.