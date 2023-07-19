Eric Richins’ family names Kouri’s mother and brother in civil suit

The family of Eric Richins alleges Kouri Richins’ mother and brother are helping her “siphon assets” from her business, Kouri Richins Realty.

Kouri stands accused of using fentanyl to fatally poison her late husband Eric, whose death has spawned numerous civil lawsuits over the estate and property.

In the latest such civil case, Eric’s family is suing Kouri for at least $13 million, accusing her of stealing from Eric. It’s the first time the family has made the case they’re entitled to money from Kouri’s realty business .

Until recently, Kouri Richins Realty had the deed to a home in Francis’ Frontier Cottages neighborhood, making it an asset Eric’s family could take if they win the lawsuit. Last Wednesday, Kouri’s brother transferred ownership of the property back to their mother.

Eric’s family amended the lawsuit Monday, calling the move a “sham.” They say Kouri, her mother and her brother “jointly devised a scheme to siphon assets from [Kouri Richins Realty] so as to hinder, delay, and defraud” them.

Kouri’s mother and brother, Lisa and Ronney Darden, say they built the home with the help of Mountainlands Community Housing Trust and a mutual self-help grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA gives rural affordable housing organizations like Mountainlands these grants to build homes with the help of low-income individuals, whose sweat equity earns them a discount on the final product.

From Lisa’s perspective, it’s always been her home, not Kouri’s. The property transfer was to make sure the books reflected that.

“It was totally legit,” Lisa said. “I just removed Kouri’s name off of my home.”

Technically, the business had the deed which is now owned by Lisa again. It made the transfer through Ronney Darden, Kouri’s brother, who is listed as Kouri Richins Realty’s “authorized representative.”

Ronney said, since Kouri was arrested, she gave him power of attorney to conduct business in her name.

He said Eric’s sister, who is his estate’s trustee and the plaintiff in the lawsuit, shouldn’t be going after his mom’s house.

“She's trying to take that away from her,” Rooney said. “And it's simply just because she and—unfortunately, that whole side of the family—is very narcissistic and greedy.”

Ronney declined to comment on the murder charges against his sister, saying he’d been instructed not to.

“Kouri is innocent until proven guilty, and these people are strictly out for money,” Lisa said.

The latest court documents claim the property transfer isn’t valid and accuses Kouri, Lisa and Ronney of civil conspiracy. Attorney Greg Skordas, the spokesperson for Eric’s family, called the Dardens’ claims about greediness “pathetic.”

The Darden family hasn’t filed a response to the allegations in court, and no hearing has been set.