Summit County considers composting, asks residents to opt in

Republic Services is considering a new program to pick up Summit County residents’ yard waste next spring.

Through the proposed Summit County Curbside Yard Waste Program, the waste company would provide 95-gallon yard waste carts to households that opt in.

The program isn’t for food waste. Republic Services would pick up things like grass clippings, tree limbs, leaves and other green waste, and deliver it to a composting farm.

Summit County’s Landfill Superintendent Tim Loveday told the county’s Summit in Six podcast it’s a way to ease the burden on area landfills.

“It's a simple diversion plan to remove yard waste from the landfill, giving us more airspace, which is going to give us a longer life and lower costs on operation of our landfill and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which are a large potential from our landfill,” Loveday said.

Not all Summit County residents are eligible, only those in Park City and the Snyderville Basin, between Tollgate Canyon and Summit Park.

The program also isn’t for businesses, including landscapers.

Only residents may sign up, and the initiative won’t launch unless 3,500 individual households do so.

“We understand that there are extenuating circumstances such as moving—you could sign up and then move, that doesn't work—financial hardship, etc.” Republic Services’ Municipal Contract Administrator Ashlee Cawley told Summit in Six. “So of course there are going to be some exceptions, but we would ask that residents treat this as a commitment when they sign up so we can make sure we have those numbers.”

The annual fee will be $125, with an additional $85 fee for starting service and delivering the waste cart.

The program is a collaboration between the county, Republic Services and Spoil to Soil, a composting company based in Peoa.

Click here to sign up for the Summit County Curbside Yard Waste Program. There’s more information at yardwaste.summitcounty.info/.