Independent state review affirms Summit County’s stop work order at Jeremy Ranch

The Utah Department of Commerce Property Rights Ombudsman handed down an opinion about Summit County and the Park City school districts Wednesday.

Ombudsmen are independent government offices tasked with reviewing complaints against other government offices. In the case of the county and PCSD, the ombudsman sided with the county.

PCSD requested the ombudsman’s opinion after Summit County temporarily prevented a construction project expanding Jeremy Ranch Elementary School with new preschool facilities and a before-and-after school space.

The former Summit County manager Tom Fisher said he informed the school district about obtaining proper permits , but the school district didn’t get those permits before construction began.

The county issued a stop work order and notice of violation July 20, 2022 . According to the state ombudsman, the school district continued to work on a sewer line, so the county levied a fine.

PCSD Superintendent Jill Gildea told KPCW the issue was a difference of opinion over whether the county can enforce its land use ordinances or “whether the statute that carves out school districts from most county land use ordinances…means that PCSD can proceed” with construction.

According to the ombudsman, PCSD eventually complied with the county’s permitting demands for Jeremy Ranch Elementary, but PCSD wanted guidance for its future projects.

The ombudsman said, generally, the school district isn’t exempt from any county land use ordinances and affirmed that Summit County acted lawfully when it issued a stop work order and required the district to get permits for the Jeremy Ranch Elementary expansion.

But if the county denies the district permits, it must disclose a reason.

"If development at the location is denied, the County must find that it is ‘necessary to avoid unreasonable risks to health or safety,’” the opinion said.

In a statement Wednesday, the school district said it now has all the necessary permits for its current projects , which will be completed by the 2025-2026 school year.

“Through collaboration and shared understanding of the importance of safety and regulatory compliance, we are ensuring that our school projects progress smoothly,” said Chief Operations Officer Michael Tanner. “We appreciate the County’s support and look forward to continued partnership as we strive to create the best educational facilities for our students.”

The ombudsman’s opinion is called an “advisory opinion,” which means it’s not legally binding. It is usually a lower-stakes and lower-cost way to see what an actual court might say and receive guidance on how to move forward.