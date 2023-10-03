CONNECT Summit County says it accomplished its mission as nonprofit closes

CONNECT Summit County recently announced it will close its doors on Sept. 30. The nonprofit was started in 2016 to increase mental health awareness and to connect Summit County residents to local resources.

Board member Brooks Addicott said it was a very difficult decision. But it was the right move because she feels it accomplished the original mission.

“And then we started stepping back a little bit, especially with the Mental Wellness Alliance being in place and different organizations, which, seven years ago, were not necessarily in this space," she said. "They are doing things in the mental health arena. And we just kept looking at each other going, ‘Well, are we really relevant?’”

Addicott said there is still a need for the conversation around mental health services but the board members ultimately decided CONNECT was no longer the organization to do it.

Finances were also part of the reason for the closure. Addicott said there is a finite amount of money in the community in terms of foundational and individual contributions and it was difficult to compete against larger nonprofits.

So, what will happen to all of CONNECT’s resources? Executive Director Julya Sembrat said the organization’s website will direct people to local organizations that provide the similar services. CONNECT’s extensive mental health resource guide can be found on the Summit County Health Department’s website.

CONNECT Summit County

CONNECT has helped hundreds of clients access counseling and various forms of therapy, and, through its financial assistance program, connecting people with services they might otherwise not be able to afford.

The non-profit got people talking about mental health. In support of Mental Health Awareness Month, CONNECT offered a variety of free programming ranging from film screenings to community discussions to suicide-prevention training to mindfulness experiences.

“Because we weren't even talking about this at the level that we are now," said Addicott. "And now, the conversation is so much more normalized: ‘What do I do? Where do I go?’ Calling out KPCW, ‘The Park Record’ and just our community in general, for supporting that. So thank you, and to everybody else who's been willing to show up at events and be a part of that.”

Parkite Kay Harrison said CONNECT’s founders Ed and Lynne Rutan and Lana and Rob Youngberg played a huge role in her mental health journey.

“They were the first people that wrapped their arms around me and they were the first people that I completely opened up to," she said. "They were warm and welcoming. And it was an honest connection with them. It was the most comfortable I've ever been with my own mental illness. And the programs that they offered and the kindness; I met a lot of people in the community through CONNECT. It was a real game changer and a bit of a lifesaver for me.”

And now, thanks to CONNECT’s grassroots efforts, it hopes the community will continue to keep those conversations and support moving forward.