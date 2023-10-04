Forest Service performing controlled burns in the Uintas this fall

Forest Service personnel began burning slash piles near Beth Lake Oct. 2, with the goal of reducing wildfire risk and improving wildlife habitat. The Beth Lake burn involves nearly 2,000 slash piles in the area, the agency said.

Forest Service prescribed burns are also planned for three main areas in the Uintas: the Upper Provo region near Beth Lake, the west fork of the Duchesne River and Racetrack Creek.

1 of 3 — Screenshot 2023-10-03 164640.png Approximate region of prescribed burns in the Upper Provo region Heber-Kamas Ranger District / Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest 2 of 3 — Screenshot 2023-10-03 164710.png Approximate region of prescribed burns near the west fork of the Deschene River Heber-Kamas Ranger District / Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest 3 of 3 — Screenshot 2023-10-03 164655.png Approximate region of prescribed burns near Racetrack Creek Heber-Kamas Ranger District / Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest

The Forest Service conducted burns in the Racetrack area last week, using a helicopter for aerial ignitions.

Smoke may be visible from Mirror Lake Highway, state Route 35 and US Highway 40 this fall. Check the U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest Facebook page and Utah Fire Info before reporting fires.