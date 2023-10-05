North Summit Rec pursuing tax increase to hire full-time director

Voters initially approved the North Summit Recreation Special Service District's maximum allowed tax rate back in 2019. Despite being allowed to tax more, the recreation district initially set its tax lower than the maximum.

Now, it’s seeking to tax at the full amount voters approved four years ago. It would bring in roughly $75,000 more per year.

Part of what’s motivating the tax increase is North Summit Rec’s service expansion. It wants to hire a full-time director to oversee that process.

The director position has previously been a part-time role. Current District Director Amanda Pace’s contract has expired, and she’s taken another job.

“[Pace] has agreed to work part time until we go through a transition, whether it's hiring another part time, or ideally we'd like to hire someone full time,” Board Chair Charity Richins told the Summit County Council Oct. 4.

“So we're reducing her capacity, essentially. And she's been so gracious to remain as the director instead of just leaving.”

In the meantime, the council approved a second part-time director position to help Pace until a full-time replacement is found.

“This will allow for some redundancy moving forward so that the transition can go more smoothly,” County Council Vice Chair Malena Stevens said.

The Beacon Hill Park expansion is the most significant project the next director will guide. The recreation district is constructing a multi-use sports field, plus pickleball and basketball courts.

The park first opened in May 2020, with a playground and pavilion area.

North Summit Rec will hold a public Truth-in-Taxation hearing Oct. 11 at the Ledges Event Center in Coalville. The time has not yet been announced.

Council would ultimately approve or deny the tax increase at another public hearing Dec. 6.