Smoke drifts across Summit County from prescribed burns

The drift smoke advisory issued Monday, Oct. 9, is for the controlled burns at Hoyts Peak, Alexander Lake and Wolf Creek Pass this week.

The Forest Service’s Heber-Kamas Ranger District is also conducting burns at Lost Lake. Elsewhere burns are resuming in Lambs Canyon and Millcreek Canyon.

Smoke will be visible in Parleys Canyon and wider Summit County.

In the Uintas, after finishing up slash pile burning near Lost Lake this week, the Forest Service is moving to the Murdock Basin. Crews completed burning operations near Iron Mine over the weekend.

The Forest Service reminds residents not to report controlled burns, which are not wildfires. For the latest controlled burn updates, make sure to check the U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest Facebook page.