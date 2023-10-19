Ranch featured in ‘Yellowstone’ series for rent in Oakley

The Twilight Moon Ranch sits on 16 acres in Oakley City. It’s unique among “Yellowstone” filming locations in that anyone can reserve it, for the right price.

Another nearby filming site, the massive Thousand Peaks Ranch up Weber Canyon, is private property, although it hosts some guided ski tours and snowmobiling businesses.

Twilight Moon Ranch is far more accessible, just off of Boulderville Road. It can sleep 22 people, and boasts amenities like a stocked catch-and-release trout pond and outdoor pickleball courts.

The going rate is $3,000 per night—at least $4,000 in the winter—for the 8,500 square foot ranch house. A 10-person barn is also available on property for those who need more space. For both spaces, during peak holidays you’re looking at around $7,700 a night.

And Utah’s slice of Yellowstone can be yours during some peak dates still available like the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, when celebs and production companies rent out most of the area ranch mansions.

The only drawback? According to the VRBO listing, there are no pets allowed.