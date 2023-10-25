Halloween carnival and spooky fun to invade the Wasatch Back

Halloween in the Wasatch Back will have lots of spooky fun including a thrilling performance, a high schooler’s haunted house and good old-fashioned sugar hauls.

Halloween on Main is Park City’s marquee trick-or-treating event on Oct. 31 from 3-6 p.m. when Main Street will be flooded with ghosts, goblins and dazzling costumes.

Well-behaved dogs on leashes are invited to join in the fun and, for one day only, allowed on Park City Transit and High Valley Transit buses. Free parking is available at Richardson Flat, Park City Resort and Deer Valley Resort. Additional free parking is available after 4 p.m. at Park City High School. All of Main Street and Heber Avenue will be closed.

On Oct. 27, the Heber Halloween Fest will have free trick-or-treating, a magic show, food trucks and a fundraising carnival to benefit the school district. Heber Valley Chamber Membership Manager Desirae Broadhead said zombies will also hit the streets to perform Michael Jackson’s iconic music video.

“IDT (Intensity Dance Team) will be doing a ‘Thriller’ performance at 6 p.m.," she said. "They plan on wearing costumes and immersing themselves with the audience and just really showcasing their talents with that performance.”

The event will be from 4-7 p.m. at Heber Tabernacle Square and the party will continue after dark with Timpanogos Valley Theatre’s free indoor Halloween movie.

Other area festivities will include Park City Area Home Builders Association’s free Trunk-or-Treat and pumpkin bowling on Oct. 27 from 2-4 p.m. on Prospector Ave. Basin Recreation’s ‘Celebrate the Spirits Trick-or-Treat’ will be at Willow Creek Park on Sat., Oct. 28 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Cost is $15 and registration is required. On Halloween, the DeJoria Center parking lot will hold a free Trunk-or-Treat from 6-8 p.m.

In the Kamas Valley, the Kamas Valley History Group is hosting a tour of the Kamas Pioneer Cemetery. It begins at 2 p.m., and free drinks and treats will be provided.

For homegrown Halloween haunts, the Park City Haunted House on Oct. 28 and 31 is a labor of love for PCHS senior Aiden Pfaff. He started it at his house six years ago as a fun way to entertain the neighborhood kids and it evolved into a 15-20-minute indoor-outdoor eerie alley for ages 6 and older, complete with a food truck.

He said one of his favorite memories is when he debuted an animatronic dog that pops out of a doghouse. “And I was able to see one of the first groups walk past it and the jump that it caused them to do–I couldn't stop laughing. They couldn't stop either. It was awesome. So just seeing the work makes people happy for sure.”

And with plenty of fun frights in the community, expect a lot of happiness this Halloween.