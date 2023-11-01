© 2023 KPCW

Prescribed burns to resume in Pinebrook area, do not report

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published November 1, 2023 at 6:10 PM MDT
The Pinebrook neighborhood in Summit County. Local property values have sharply increased in the past year.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
The Pinebrook neighborhood in Summit County.

Alpine Forestry will begin burning slash piles in Pinebrook for wildfire mitigation this week.

The Pinebrook Master Association announced Wednesday controlled burns will resume in the neighborhood as early as Nov. 2.

The burns will be concentrated along Pinebrook’s western boundary in Toll Canyon below Pine Ridge and Canyon Drives. Smoke from controlled burns may be visible in Pinebrook, Summit Park, Jeremy Ranch and the surrounding areas, and it should not be reported.

According to Alpine Forestry, burns usually begin around 8 a.m. and wrap up between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Smoke may linger for longer.

There’s no specific end date, but burns are expected to last about a week. The master association said future burns are planned for the rest of fall, winter and spring as conditions allow.

Pinebrook residents can email the neighborhood fire safety committee with questions and concerns at pinebrookfiresafety@gmail.com.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
