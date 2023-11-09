© 2023 KPCW

Utah Rep. Blake Moore elected to fill Speaker Mike Johnson’s spot in House GOP leadership

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published November 9, 2023 at 2:37 PM MST
U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, speaks at an event for the Sutherland Institute at Weber State University in Ogden, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Moore represents parts of Summit County.
Chris Samuels | The Salt Lake Tribune
Blake Moore represents parts of

Moore defeated six other Republicans to win election as vice chair of the House GOP Conference, replacing Mike Johnson who recently became speaker of the House.

Utah Rep. Blake Moore won the election for vice-chair of the House GOP Caucus on Wednesday, the number seven spot in the House Republican hierarchy.

Moore, in his second term in Congress, defeated six other Republicans to fill the spot previously held by new Louisiana Rep. Speaker Mike Johnson, the new speaker of the House.

Moore also holds a spot on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee and the House Budget Committee.

“I can’t wait to hit the ground running and work hard to amplify the many amazing voices in our conference,” Moore said in a statement posted to X on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s a tough environment in Washington right now. It’s a split government type of thing, and we’re making — creating — as many ways as we possibly can as we move forward with this,” Moore said after his win, as reported by The Hill.

Read more at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
Summit County Blake Moore
The Salt Lake Tribune
