Utah Rep. Blake Moore elected to fill Speaker Mike Johnson’s spot in House GOP leadership

Utah Rep. Blake Moore won the election for vice-chair of the House GOP Caucus on Wednesday, the number seven spot in the House Republican hierarchy.

Moore, in his second term in Congress, defeated six other Republicans to fill the spot previously held by new Louisiana Rep. Speaker Mike Johnson, the new speaker of the House.

Moore also holds a spot on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee and the House Budget Committee.

“I can’t wait to hit the ground running and work hard to amplify the many amazing voices in our conference,” Moore said in a statement posted to X on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s a tough environment in Washington right now. It’s a split government type of thing, and we’re making — creating — as many ways as we possibly can as we move forward with this,” Moore said after his win, as reported by The Hill.

Read more at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.