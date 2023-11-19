© 2023 KPCW

Controlled burn today in Pinebrook; don’t report smoke

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published November 19, 2023 at 1:45 PM MST
With snow on the ground in heavily forested Pinebrook, it's time to start prescribed burns.
KPCW
With snow on the ground in heavily forested Pinebrook, it's time to start prescribed burns.

Alpine Forestry crews are conducting controlled burn work in Pinebrook Sunday, Nov. 19.

Residents may see smoke or flames, but do not need to report the fires. The prescribed burns are a form of wildfire mitigation designed to remove excess fuel from fires, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Fire crews closely monitor the weather to determine when it’s safest to do controlled burns. Alpine Forestry also conducted burns on Treasure Hill in Park City last week as part of its fire mitigation work.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
