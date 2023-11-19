Controlled burn today in Pinebrook; don’t report smoke
Alpine Forestry crews are conducting controlled burn work in Pinebrook Sunday, Nov. 19.
Residents may see smoke or flames, but do not need to report the fires. The prescribed burns are a form of wildfire mitigation designed to remove excess fuel from fires, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Fire crews closely monitor the weather to determine when it’s safest to do controlled burns. Alpine Forestry also conducted burns on Treasure Hill in Park City last week as part of its fire mitigation work.