Up to a foot of new snow headed for Park City and Heber

After a string of bluebird days, a cold front moves into northern Utah Dec. 7.

Friday, Dec. 8, it’s expected to lay down 4 inches to a foot of snow in parts of the Wasatch Back. There’s up to an 80% chance upper parts of the Wasatch get more than that.

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service says the storm will impact roads and travel during the Friday morning commute.

The Utah Department of Transportation may activate traction laws requiring drivers to use chains, four-wheel drive or snow tires in canyons and similar areas.

“[Friday] is likely where we're going to see the bulk of our accumulations over the next few days,” Meteorologist Thomas Geboy said. “For Deer Valley and Park City Mountain Resort, based on the way things are looking right now, we could see over half a foot, maybe 8 inches plus.”

Thaynes Canyon reported a foot of snow after last weekend’s storm which put Utah’s statewide snowpack above the historic median too.

The Utah Avalanche Center says danger remains considerable Dec. 6 at mid- and upper elevations where there’s a persistent weak layer.

The UAC says the north-facing slopes are especially dangerous because they’re tending to have older and weaker snow. It recommends avoiding anything 30 degrees or steeper.

Click here for the latest Utah avalanche report.