Up to a foot of new snow headed for Park City and Heber

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published December 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM MST
Avalanche danger remains considerable on slopes 30 degrees or steeper Dec. 6,
Utah Avalanche Center
/
X
Avalanche danger remains considerable on slopes 30 degrees or steeper Dec. 6, especially north-facing slopes.

The National Weather Service says the storm will impact roads and travel during the Friday morning commute.

After a string of bluebird days, a cold front moves into northern Utah Dec. 7.

Friday, Dec. 8, it’s expected to lay down 4 inches to a foot of snow in parts of the Wasatch Back. There’s up to an 80% chance upper parts of the Wasatch get more than that.

National Weather Service

The Utah Department of Transportation may activate traction laws requiring drivers to use chains, four-wheel drive or snow tires in canyons and similar areas.

“[Friday] is likely where we're going to see the bulk of our accumulations over the next few days,” Meteorologist Thomas Geboy said. “For Deer Valley and Park City Mountain Resort, based on the way things are looking right now, we could see over half a foot, maybe 8 inches plus.”

Thaynes Canyon reported a foot of snow after last weekend’s storm which put Utah’s statewide snowpack above the historic median too.

The black line represents this year's statewide snowpack, based on the inches of water it contains, compared the historic median in green.
U.S. Department of Agriculture
/
Utah Snow Survey
The black line represents this year's statewide snowpack, based on the inches of water it contains, compared the historic median in green.

The Utah Avalanche Center says danger remains considerable Dec. 6 at mid- and upper elevations where there’s a persistent weak layer.

The UAC says the north-facing slopes are especially dangerous because they’re tending to have older and weaker snow. It recommends avoiding anything 30 degrees or steeper.

Click here for the latest Utah avalanche report.
Tags
Summit County Weather
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas