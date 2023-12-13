Man charged for killing elk in Round Valley

The Summit County Attorney’s Office has charged the man with violating Snyderville Basin park rules, not poaching or violating Utah law.

He killed the elk during the extended bow hunting season, which ends Dec. 15, and had a license to do so under state law.

Although the extended archery areas for elk include Round Valley, hunting in Round Valley is against county law.

Charging documents state the hunter was driving past Round Valley on Old Ranch Road Nov. 26, when he saw an elk herd. Prosecutors say he followed them into Round Valley and entered through Trailside Park.

“Trailside Park is not a designated trailhead or vehicle access point for the Round Valley open space,” prosecutors wrote. “Instead, it contains a bike park, playground, disc golf course, basketball court, and soccer field parking lot.”

A Utah Department of Natural Resources investigation found the man shot the elk in Round Valley with a compound bow at a distance of 76 yards. The animal traveled about 400 yards before dying.

An anonymous Summit County resident says they saw three men dragging the elk back toward the Highland Drive trailhead hours later. Only the man who shot the animal has been charged.

Prosecutors say he would have passed multiple “no hunting” signs on Old Ranch Road, not to mention the signs posted around Round Valley.

Documents state the man admitted he saw a sign in Trailside reading “do not harass the wildlife” and “no e-bikes.” According to prosecutors, it too said “no hunting.”

Violating park rules is a class B misdemeanor.