© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit County, Dakota Pacific agree to pause lawsuit

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published December 13, 2023 at 6:12 PM MST
Along Tech Center Drive near the Skullcandy building in Kimball Junction, where Dakota Pacific hopes to build.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Along Tech Center Drive near the Skullcandy building in Kimball Junction, where Dakota Pacific had hoped to build a mixed-use development.

Summit County has agreed to negotiate with Dakota Pacific Real Estate about the developer's plans for Kimball Junction.

County Council Chair Roger Armstrong says a member of the state legislature reached out to the county and the developer separately to see if they could negotiate outside of court.

Armstrong declined to say which member of the legislature made the request.

Both parties agreed, and their lawyers jointly motioned to stay the lawsuit Dec. 8. Third District Court Judge Richard Mrazik approved their motion Dec. 11.

The lawsuit is on pause until June 8, 2024.

The county sued Dakota Pacific in the wake of a state bill intended to allow the company to develop roughly 50 acres it holds in Kimball Junction, even though the developer hadn’t come to an agreement with the county council yet.

The developer wanted to put residential and commercial buildings on land zoned for tech offices.

Mrazik previously ruled the law didn’t apply to Kimball Junction because of how it was worded, so Dakota Pacific can’t build right now. It was still up to the court to determine if either side failed to negotiate in good faith.

Per Armstrong’s announcement at the Dec. 13 council meeting, councilmembers will initially meet with Dakota Pacific behind closed doors.

He says the county and developer will look at the issues and may decide on a path forward. If they can agree on a process, then meetings would resume in public.

This is a developing story and will be updated as KPCW learns more.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content